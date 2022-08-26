New website allows Idahoans to sign up for public meeting notices for nearly 200 state agencies

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — Idaho residents can now subscribe to receive notifications for public meetings for almost 200 state of Idaho agencies, boards and commissions through Townhall.Idaho.Gov, according to a Thursday press release from Gov. Brad Little and State Controller Brandon Woolf.

Other enhancements to the new website include the ability to use a keyword search, copy meetings to your online calendar and use a text reader to find information in documents related to public meetings, according to the release.

Improved navigation for agencies that publish information to the website will also make posting and monitoring meeting statuses more user-friendly, the press release said.

“Users asked for enhancements to our portal, and my team listened to those requests and took action,” Woolf said. “Every enhancement was created to make the functionality of Townhall Idaho more user-friendly and encourage greater engagement by our citizens.”

The tool is one step toward a longtime goal of connecting residents to state government and how it functions by offering an “online one-stop shop” for accessing public meeting information and related documents to state agencies, Little said.