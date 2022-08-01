Pet of the Week: Gammit

Meet Gammit – our Pet of the Week!

He is a 7-year-old Cattle/Heeler mix who is full of life and very playful.

Gammit gets along with everyone – kids, men, women and other dogs. He likes to play fetch and is a fun dog.

You can meet Gammit and other animals at the War Bonnet Rodeo on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Gammit and other animals available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.