Pet of the Week: Missy

Our Pet of the week is Missy.

She’s a four-year-old Anatolian Shepherd Dog who is very friendly.

Missy loves to cuddle, go on long walks and play in the snow. She would be great for an outdoorsy-type person and shows lots of love.

Missy and other animals are available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.