Portneuf cardiologist honored for 100th heart implant procedure

The following is a news release from Portneuf Medical Center.

POCATELLO — Portneuf Medical Center’s heart and vascular team took a moment this week to recognize cardiologist and electrophysiologist, Lynn Otto, MD, for being on the team that just completed their 100th procedure to implant a Watchman device. This tiny device helps prevent stroke in certain patients with Atrial Fibrillation (AFib).

“Reaching the 100th case is a significant moment for this whole team,” said Lynn, Otto MD. “This is truly a collaborative effort in which many individuals and specialties come together to ensure a safe and successful implant for our patients.”

The Watchman device is an alternative to the lifelong use of blood thinners in people with Afib. The Watchman is placed in the heart using a minimally invasive procedure under general anesthesia. The procedure is done in the cardiac Cath lab and takes about an hour. In the weeks and months that follow, heart tissue grows around the device, securing it in place. It is a permanent solution that does not require replacement.

“The 100th patient was a lady in her mid-60s. She was at a high risk for a blood clot and a stroke from atrial fibrillation, she also had a small bleed in her brain.” Dr. Otto said. “Before the watchman, she would have had to weigh the lessor of two risks, an increased risk for stroke or an increased chance for a brain bleed.”

Atrial fibrillation is one of the most common type of heart arrhythmia and affects more than six million Americans. An arrhythmia is when the heartbeat is irregular. Some patients experience a feeling like fluttering in their chest, lightheadedness, fatigue, shortness of breath of even chest pain. Twenty percent of all strokes occur in patients with Afib. The common treatment to reduce the risk of stroke in patients with fib is blood thinning medications.

“After over 100 device implants, I continue to be a strong advocate for this procedure. I am confident in its effectiveness and its ability to bring peace of mind to patients,” Dr. Otto said. “It not only decreases a patient’s risk for stroke, but it too can eliminate the need for patients to take costly anticoagulant medications for the rest of their life.”

Dr. Otto wanted to extend her appreciation and thanks to the Portneuf Heart and Vascular team and commented that this heart team can service the hearts needs of this community.