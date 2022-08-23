Teenager dies after crashing into tree

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Monday at approximately 12:27 a.m., near the intersection of East 4000 North and North 3500 East, east of Twin Falls, in Twin Falls County.

An 18-year-old male, of Twin Falls, was driving a 2015 Ford Fusion, westbound on East 4000 North. It appears he was traveling at a high rate of speed, ran a stop sign, lost control of his vehicle and left the roadway, impacting a tree. He was not wearing a seatbelt. He succumbed to injuries on scene.

Next of kin has been notified.