Two fires burn through the night near Pocatello

POCATELLO — Two fires near Pocatello burned through the night.

According to Bureau of Land Management spokesman Ryan Beatty, neither the Ross Fork Fire nor Michaud Creek Fire has been contained. However, a Facebook post from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes says that the Ross Fork Fire is under control.

The Ross Fork Fire is located near the intersection of Ross Fork and Ross Fork Creek roads northeast of Pocatello. It had burned roughly 2,500 acres as of Wednesday morning, the tribes’ post says.

“No structures were lost, no injuries, residents were evacuated and currently being housed at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel,” the post adds.

The Michaud Creek Fire also began on reservation land, west of the Pocatello Airport, Beatty told EastIdahoNews.com.

According to updates provided by the National Weather Service, the Michaud Creek Fire is expected to be contained by 10 p.m. Wednesday and controlled by 6 p.m. Friday.

The NWS also reported that the spreading of the Michaud Creek Fire has slowed.

The cause of fires has not been determined.

The Ross Fork Fires casts a massive smoke cloud around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. | Courtesy Jennifer Hines