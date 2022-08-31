Firefighters battling 15-acre blaze on Sawtelle Peak
Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com
Weather
Published at
ISLAND PARK – Firefighters are battling a 15-acre blaze south of Sawtelle Peak in Island Park.
Jon Carnill, a spokesman for the Caribou-Targhee National Forest, tells EastIdahoNews.com the fire started around 2 p.m. and is burning trees and brush in the area.
They haven’t determined a cause yet.
Carnill isn’t sure if there are any buildings at risk, but no one has been injured.
It’s unclear when the fire will be contained.
Multiple resources are being used to combat the fire, including two engines, a type 3 helicopter and a ground crew.
EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates as they become available.