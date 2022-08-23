Utah father arrested after 10-month-old overdoses with fentanyl, police say

LEHI, Utah (KSL.com) — A Utah man has been arrested after police say his 10-month-old daughter had to be saved from overdosing on fentanyl she got from her father’s laundry.

Jazz Christopher Rockwood, 33, of Orem was booked into the Utah County Jail on Sunday for investigation of aggravated child abuse and child endangerment.

The investigation began Aug. 15 in Lehi when police were notified that a 10-month-old girl was overdosing.

At the hospital, “the baby was unresponsive and was given naloxone to revive her due to the suspicion of the overdose being caused by opiates. After naloxone was administered, (she) was conscious and was breathing on her own. A second dose of naloxone was needed shortly after, and (the girl) was put on a naloxone drip due to the severity of the opiates she ingested,” according to a police booking affidavit.

Doctors informed police that the girl’s father, Rockwood, had been at the same hospital just five days earlier to be treated for a drug overdose, the affidavit states.

“Jazz was found with a needle in his arm and was unresponsive. He became extremely aggressive and checked himself out of the hospital against medical advice,” the arrest report states.

The girl’s mother initially told doctors that the girl had found oxycodone pills in Rockwood’s pocket in the laundry, then later changed her story and said “there was a blue powder in the dryer vent and a quarter as well. (The girl) grabbed the quarter and put it in her mouth and later became unresponsive,” according to the affidavit.

A doctor told detectives that the hospital had been seeing blue pills being sold on the street as oxycodone that are actually made of fentanyl, police say.

“I have also been seeing the blue M30 oxycodone pills being sold as oxycodone but are made with fentanyl instead,” the officer noted in the affidavit.

On Thursday, toxicology tests confirmed the girl had fentanyl in her system, police said.