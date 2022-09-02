2-vehicle crash near Arco sends 2 to hospital

ARCO – Two men have been hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash near Arco Saturday morning.

A news release from the Idaho State Police says it happened on U.S. Highway 20-26 at milepost 247 at 7:33 a.m.

A 28-year-old Rigby man, whose name was not released, was driving east in a Ford F150 pickup. ISP reports he crossed over the center line and hit a Chevrolet Astro van driven by a 58-year-old man from Mackay.

The extent of their injuries was not specified. They were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

The road was blocked for about four and a half hours.

The Butte County Sheriff’s office is assisting ISP with the investigation, along with Lost River Ambulance Service and the Idaho Transportation Department.