A Feel Good Friday surprise for this 81-year-old who has helped at the fair for over five decades

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

The Eastern Idaho State Fair wrapped up last week and one of the longest-running leaders retired after more than five decades of service.

We received an email about Lawrence Weeks and his impressive work over the past 54 years. It said:

Lawrence Weeks from Preston, who, at 81 years old, is retiring from superintending the rabbit exhibit/competition after 54 years of providing exemplary service to the public.

He’s raised several commercial breeds since 1946 and is well-known in the rabbit community for his amazing stock. He served as a licensed ARBA (American Rabbit Breeders Association) judge for several decades, traveling around the country — judging 4H and open sanctioned shows in all but two of the 50 US States.

He has awesome stories and certainly deserves some accolades for his work.

We decided to visit Lawrence on the last day of the fair to thank him for all he’s done. Check out the surprise in the video player above!