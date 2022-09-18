Beatles tribute band to perform at BYU-Idaho

The following is a news release and photo from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

REXBURG – BYU-Idaho Center Stage invites the community to come enjoy an evening of music with Liverpool Legends on Friday, September 23 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hart Auditorium. Come take a step into “Yesterday” with four lads who perform the timeless music of The Beatles.

This Beatles Tribute band was hand-picked by Louise Harrison, sister of the late Beatles band member George Harrison, to represent the famous and well-loved band.

Liverpool Legends has performed at prestigious venues around the world, including Carnegie Hall, and has been awarded Best Show, Best Band, and received the impressive Visitor’s Choice Award for Entertainer of The Year.

Dale Hillier, Center Stage coordinator, said coming to see this tribute band perform is a must for anyone who enjoys Beatles’ music.

“Of all the Beatles tribute bands, this is one of the best,” Hillier said. “Between authentic reproductions of actual Fab Four costumes and precise instrument models, this is as close as you’ll probably ever get to the real sound of the Beatles. Also, whereas some tributes feature the Beatles during just one point in their existence, the Liverpool Legends follow the entire arc of the band, even including some songs of group members following their breakup.”

Tickets are on sale now online and at the Ticket Office inside the University Store. Admission costs $10 for students and $15 for the general public.