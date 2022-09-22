TODAY'S WEATHER
Beekeeper Adam French of Cox’s Honey answers 7 Questions with Emmy

Emmy Eaton
Emmy Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

7 Questions

Posted:

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world.

Adam French began working as a beekeeper at Cox’s Honey in Shelley 16 years ago. He loves working with bees and selling delicious honey to all of us here in eastern Idaho.

I put on a beekeeper suit and visited with Adam (and many of his bees) to learn more!

Here’s what I asked him:

  • How did you get your start in the beekeeping business?
  • How many times have you been stung by a bee?
  • How much honey will a bee produce in its lifetime?
  • How can you tell if a bee is a boy or girl and do they live as long as each other?
  • Are bees attracted to a certain kind of plant versus others?
  • What’s something someone might not know about bees?
  • What advice do you have for someone who wants to be a beekeeper?

Watch my entire interview in the video player above.

You can learn more about Cox’s Honey on their website and Facebook page.

If you have an idea of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, send me an email: emmy@eastidahonews.com.

Connect with Emmy on Facebook and Instagram!

