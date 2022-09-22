Beekeeper Adam French of Cox’s Honey answers 7 Questions with Emmy

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world.

Adam French began working as a beekeeper at Cox’s Honey in Shelley 16 years ago. He loves working with bees and selling delicious honey to all of us here in eastern Idaho.

I put on a beekeeper suit and visited with Adam (and many of his bees) to learn more!

Here’s what I asked him:

How did you get your start in the beekeeping business?

How many times have you been stung by a bee?

How much honey will a bee produce in its lifetime?

How can you tell if a bee is a boy or girl and do they live as long as each other?

Are bees attracted to a certain kind of plant versus others?

What’s something someone might not know about bees?

What advice do you have for someone who wants to be a beekeeper?

You can learn more about Cox’s Honey on their website and Facebook page.

