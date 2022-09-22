Beekeeper Adam French of Cox’s Honey answers 7 Questions with Emmy
Emmy Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
7 Questions
Posted:
7 Questions with Emmy is brought to you by Idaho Falls Pediatrics, whose specialty is your child's health and happiness. Its doctors and staff are dedicated to providing the best, cutting edge solutions for your child's medical condition in a friendly, clean and respectful atmosphere.
Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world.
Adam French began working as a beekeeper at Cox’s Honey in Shelley 16 years ago. He loves working with bees and selling delicious honey to all of us here in eastern Idaho.
I put on a beekeeper suit and visited with Adam (and many of his bees) to learn more!
Here’s what I asked him:
- How did you get your start in the beekeeping business?
- How many times have you been stung by a bee?
- How much honey will a bee produce in its lifetime?
- How can you tell if a bee is a boy or girl and do they live as long as each other?
- Are bees attracted to a certain kind of plant versus others?
- What’s something someone might not know about bees?
- What advice do you have for someone who wants to be a beekeeper?
Watch my entire interview in the video player above.
You can learn more about Cox’s Honey on their website and Facebook page.
If you have an idea of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, send me an email: emmy@eastidahonews.com.