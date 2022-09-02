Blackfoot man sent to jail after threatening two people with knife, police say

BLACKFOOT — A 24-year-old Blackfoot man allegedly used a knife to threaten two people and then tried to stab them.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Blackfoot Police Department, an officer responded to the area of Kirby Street on Aug. 30.

Documents say Pedro Gracia had used a folding knife and assaulted two people he knew. He tried to stab one of them during an argument and then tried to stab the other person when she tried to see what was going on, according to court documents.

Gracia had a felony warrant out of Bingham County for a probation violation, documents said.

He was charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault. Each count is punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine. Prosecutors are seeking a sentencing enhancement for use of a deadly weapon during the commission of a crime, which could extend the sentence by 15 years.

The judge set his bond at $50,000. Gracia is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 8 at 8:30 a.m. at the Bingham County Courthouse.