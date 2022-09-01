Car catches fire on I-15 near Shelley

SHELLEY – Traffic slowed on Interstate 15 near Shelley on Thursday afternoon after a car caught fire.

Lt. Marvin Crain with the Idaho State Police tells EastIdahoNews.com that around 5 p.m., a Mini Cooper traveling in the southbound lane burst into flames at milepost 103 about two miles north of the rest stop between Shelley and Blackfoot.

It’s not clear what caused the fire, but it was out as of 5:30 p.m. No one was hurt.

Authorities were on their way to assess the damage and help with cleanup.

Crain says there may be slight delays in traffic for the next little bit, but the southbound lane is open.