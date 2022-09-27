Chamber announces Distinguished Under 40 recipients

The following is a news release from The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce.

IDAHO FALLS — The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the 2022 recipients of its annual Distinguished Under 40 awards.

Amanda Logan, College of Eastern Idaho

Ashley Jo Winters-Glenn, Idaho National Laboratory

Brady Bloxham, CourseOps

Carissa Coats, Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Voigt Davis

Dakota Roberson, University of Idaho

Dallin Draney, Elevation Labs

Dusty Johns, Just 4 Kids Urgent Care

Emily FitzPatrick Harris, Idaho Falls Regional Airport

Jake Davis, Electrical Wholesale Supply Co., Inc.

Kristina Buchan, City of Ammon

Nicole Keller, Wood’s Funeral Home & Crematory

Whitney Pond, BLVSH Salon

These 12 young professionals have been selected for their commitment to accomplish great things in their education, careers, and community.

The honorees will be presented their awards at our annual Distinguished Under 40 Luncheon on Oct. 27. Please join us in congratulating this year’s Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Under 40 recipients.