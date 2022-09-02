Coroner identifies man killed in crash

FORT HALL — Authorities have identified a Fort Hall man killed in a crash Tuesday.

Ivan Stanton Dixey died in the crash that occurred in the area of Ross Fork Creek and Sand Road on Fort Hall.

“This accident remains under investigation and we ask that everyone with ties to our community to keep the family of this young man in your thoughts and prayers,” Bingham County Coroner James Roberts said in a news release.

The crash remains under investigation.