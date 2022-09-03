Crews putting finishing touches on Mountain America Center’s Hero Arena

The following is a business column from Construction Business TV.

The Mountain America Center in Snake River Landing is inching closer to its November completion date.

Since the pouring of the ice slab in July, crews have installed of the lapendary panels, the carpet in the banquet hall, the flooring of the locker rooms, the framing of the loge boxes and signage on the outside of the building, including Hero Meat Snacks for the arena and the Blue Cross of Idaho Conference Room.

The lapendary panels are hung from the ceiling of the Hero Arena like drapes to absorb the sound from concerts and mitigate the echo.

All the suites have been framed and sheet-rocked, and are ready for painting. The loge suites are starting to take form as well.

Right now, crews are installing custom sprinkler systems and the railing for the seating and the suites. Arena seating is called telescope seating because it provides up close seats and a more intimate viewing experience. The first few rows are also designed to extend and retract from the floor.

When complete, it will have the capability of being converted to an ice hockey rink in just six hours. The six shower rooms have all been fitted with MONDO flooring, which protects the ice skates from damage on concrete floors.

The Blue Cross of Idaho conference room will be finished within the next few weeks, with the remaining task being the folding partitions. The ceiling was recently finished, and was carpeted and painted.

