Donny Osmond answers 7 Questions with Emmy

Donny Osmond began his career in show business when he was 5 years old. He has been a singer, actor, triple-threat television series host (talk show, game show, variety show), best-selling author, commercial spokesman, motivational speaker and even a racecar driver.

Donny has sold over 100 million albums and is currently headlining a solo residency at Harrah’s in Las Vegas. It’s been voted Best New Show and Best Performer by the public in the Best of Las Vegas honors from The Las Vegas Review Journal.

Donny was kind enough to chat with me and I asked him the following questions:

Can you tell me about your Las Vegas show?

You and my friend Drew Barrymore were both famous when you were my age. What was that like?

What’s the main thing you’ve learned over all your years in show business?

How have you remained true to your values while being super famous?

What is your favorite junk food?

What do you like best about being a grandpa?

Is there anything you still want to accomplish in your life that you haven’t done?

BONUS QUESTIONS

What do you like to do when you’re not working?

Have you ever been to Idaho and what’s your favorite way to have a potato?

Can you share a piece of advice that you’ve been given that might help me in my life?

