Feeding Frenzy: Big E’s Hawaiian Shave Ice provides sweet escape

BLACKFOOT — A new food vendor at the Eastern Idaho State Fair promises a sweet and refreshing escape from the heat.

Owners Elden and Joanie Archibald believe that it is a combination of factors that make Big E’s Hawaiian Shave Ice equal parts delicious and authentic.

As Elden told EastIdahoNews.com, the ice shaving machine is purchased from the same company that provides Hawaii’s most popular shave ice spot — Matsumoto Shave Ice — with its equipment. The ice cream and syrups Big E’s uses are also specially ordered.

Big E’s is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day of the fair. It is located between the main entrance and the carnival rides — across from the Big Dog Solar Stage.