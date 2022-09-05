Feeding Frenzy: Outlaw Catering Company offering Country Fries and a twist on their popular Bullseye Burger

BLACKFOOT — For 12 years, Tyler and Courtney Archibald have been feeding Eastern Idaho State Fairgoers delicious treats with Outlaw Catering Company.

This year, they have added a pair of new items to go along with the popular — and intriguingly tasty — Bullseye Burger.

The Bullseye Brunch Burger is a cheeseburger stuffed with egg, sausage, bacon, hash browns and country gravy on a glazed doughnut. This year Outlaw is introducing Country Fries to the menu.

Country Fries begins with a bed of extra-crispy, rice-flour battered French Fries. Tyler and Courtney add a generous amount of their scratch-made country gravy and finish it off with bacon and parsley.

Outlaw Catering is open from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. all week. It is located in the main food court.