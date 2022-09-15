‘God Bless the USA’ singer Lee Greenwood shares his special tie to Idaho and answers 7 Questions with Emmy

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world.

Lee Greenwood is the man behind ‘God Bless the USA’ – a patriotic song that has been in the top five on the country singles charts multiple times. He has won numerous industry awards including ACMs, CMAs and a Grammy.

Lee has toured around the world, served on the National Endowment of the Arts Council and released the ‘God Bless the USA Bible’ last year.

I sat down with Lee and learned about his cool tie to eastern Idaho. Here are the questions I asked him:

‘God Bless the USA’ is one of the most famous songs ever released. What gave you the idea to write it and did you ever think the song would be as big as it is?

Not only is there a song but there’s now a ‘God Bless the USA Bible.’ Can you tell me about it?

What do you like best about being a musician?

If you could perform a duet with any other artist, who would you choose and why?

Have you ever been to Idaho and tried our famous potatoes? What’s your favorite way to have a potato?

What do you like best about living in America?

If you weren’t in the music industry, what do you think you’d be doing for a job?

BONUS QUESTIONS

What’s your favorite junk food?

What’s a piece of advice you’ve been given that can help me in my life?

Watch my entire interview with Lee in the video player above. You can learn more about him on his website, Facebook and Instagram.

If you have an idea of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, send me an email: emmy@eastidahonews.com.