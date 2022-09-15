Group rescued after getting stuck in remote area of Bingham County

BLACKFOOT – A man is safely reunited with his family after getting stuck in a remote area of Bingham County.

Lt. Jeremy Hook with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com a man got stuck in the Brush Creek area Tuesday night.

James Burt, 85, had gone there earlier in the day with a friend and another family member for a fishing trip. Hook didn’t know the names of the other two people.

Hook says a rainstorm occurred at some point during the day, and Burt and his party got stuck. Burt had existing medical issues, and his family tried contacting him several times before calling 911.

The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office launched a search effort around 9:40 p.m. Multiple agencies got involved, including Firth Fire, Shelley Quick Response, Blackfoot Fire and Search and Rescue.

A helicopter with Portneuf Air Rescue found Burt around 1 a.m. No one was hurt.

Hook is grateful to everyone who helped in the search.