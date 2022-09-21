Life Lessons Encore: Judith Sill shares what she learned raising her family

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, and some may even change your life.

We first introduced you to Judith Sill in April. She has lived at MorningStar for four years and loves to spend time making quilts and serving others. She will often collect rocks around the holidays and paint them for other residents.

During our conversation, Judith shared what she learned being growing up on a farm and raising her children. Watch our interview in the video player above.