Local trucking company looking to expand across North America through new partnership

IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho Falls-based trucking company is expanding its footprint across North America.

Super T Transport at 2535 North Boulevard recently partnered with Berger Logistik, an Austrian-based transport and logistics company.

Berger Logistik is involved in the international transport of goods through rail, road, ocean and air shipments. The idea behind this partnership is to give Super T greater shipping capabilities for its growing customer base.

“We have always been growth-oriented and looking for new opportunities and infrastructure to grow our client base and services,” Super T Founder and CEO Heath Treasure says in a news release.

Though this partnership will allow Super T to better serve customers, it also provides both companies with additional resources. Super T is hoping to strengthen its presence throughout the U.S. and in Mexico and Canada as well.

This acquisition also brings new job opportunities for one of the fastest-growing trucking fleets in the western United States.

Treasure formed the company in 2007 after spending many years in the potato hauling business. He grew up riding in semi-trucks with his dad, according to the company’s website, and got his first job hauling potatoes for a similar company.

“Much of the knowledge I have today came from my days as a Fleet Manager of 50 trucks,” Treasure says on the website. “I was a freight coordinator for a time and then advanced into the Brokerage Department. Eventually these positions led me into sales and driver recruiting.”

Ultimately, he realized he wanted to operate his own fleet and that’s how Super T Transport was born.

Over the last 60 years, Berger Logistik “has stood for innovation and quality,” according to a news release. It’s an enterprise partially owned by Red Bull and its 300 employees serve customers across Europe.

The Austrian company’s reputation made it an appealing partnership to Treasure and he’s excited about the possibilities that are in store as both businesses forge ahead.

“We are honored to join forces with Berger Logistik and are looking forward to a successful and beneficial partnership for both companies,” Treasure says in the news release. “We could not be more ready for this next venture and Berger Logistik’s/Red Bull ownership group makes it that much more exciting.”