Man charged with trafficking after officers allegedly find fentanyl, meth and heroin in his truck

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man has been charged with trafficking heroin after allegedly trying to run from arrest.

Logan Harden Patrick, 45, has also been charged with two felonies for possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl with intent to deliver, court records show. Officers seized about 53.26 grams of various suspected drugs and 18 suspected fentanyl “dirty 30” pills from Patrick’s truck, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

A Pocatello police officer on patrol near the 600 block of East Poplar Street around 4:15 a.m. on Aug. 30 saw a white Ford F250 driving without activated taillights. The officer watched as the truck pulled over and two people got out. One, a woman, walked away from the truck and the other, a man, got into the driver’s seat and drove away without turning the truck’s lights on.

When the officer attempted a traffic stop, the truck “rapidly accelerated,” the affidavit says.

After driving two blocks, the truck pulled over on the 600 block of Washington Avenue. The driver got out of the truck and ran into a yard in the area.

As the officer moved toward the truck, they saw a woman they believed to be the one who had been in the truck earlier, walking in their direction. When the officer called out to the woman, she tried to run away.

The officer ran her down. The woman, identified as Brooke Sue Arellano, had an active arrest warrant connected to a 2013 arrest for possession of a controlled substance.

As she was placed under arrest, other officers searched the area for the man. He was not found.

A narcotic K9 was brought to the scene to perform an open-air sniff around the truck. The dog indicated the presence of drugs inside the truck, and officers began their search of the cab.

The truck, according to the affidavit, was loaded with “a large quantity of miscellaneous items,” including bags, luggage and shoes. Officers also found a silver canister and a drawstring bag in the front seats of the truck.

The bag and canister were found to contain numerous baggies of suspected meth, marijuana and heroin, along with a substance that officers could not identify but described as resembling caramel candy with dark brown specks. They also found 18 pills they believed to be fentanyl “dirty 30s,” numerous meth pipes, spoons glazed with what they believed to be drug residue and a bottle of anabolic steroids. Inside a locked bank bag, officers found $3,102.

During their search, officers found items they believed to be stolen, including several collectible coins, several vehicle titles and a binder of autographed photos. Some of the photos included certificates of authenticity and were made out “to David.”

The officers also found the truck’s registration, which was in Patrick’s name.

All suspected drugs were weighed and transported to the Idaho State Police Forensics Lab for analysis.

Around 11:20 a.m., Patrick called Pocatello police dispatch to report his truck stolen. He said it had been parked, with the keys inside, near South 6th Avenue and East Whitman Street.

Because the pursuing officer was unable to identify the driver of the truck as he ran from arrest, that officer and others reviewed body and dash cam footage from the incident. They compared that footage to previous dash and body cam footage of an interaction that officers had with Patrick.

After comparing the footage, officers said they confirmed the identity of the driver as Patrick.

Officers spoke with Patrick over the phone and requested he come to the station to answer questions about the truck. He agreed to do so but never showed up.

A warrant was issued for his arrest. It was served by Bannock County Sheriff’s deputies around 11:15 a.m. on Sept. 8. Patrick was booked into the Bannock County Jail.

Along with the felony charges, Patrick faces misdemeanor charges for attempting to flee, possession of paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and methandienone (one of the ingredients of the steroids found in the truck).

According to the affidavit, additional charges could be added pending the result of the unknown “caramel candy” substance.

Though Patrick has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Patrick could face up to life in prison.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Judge David Hooste on Sept. 21.