Man facing trafficking charge after police say he had more than 3 pounds of marijuana

AMERICAN FALLS — A man police say had 3.55 pounds of marijuana in his possession faces a felony charge.

Rocky Dewain Richardson, 39, has been charged with trafficking marijuana, as well as misdemeanors for possession of paraphernalia and possession of an open alcohol container while driving, court records show.

The Power County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 4:45 p.m. on Aug. 2 reporting an intoxicated man at a convenience store in American Falls, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The caller told deputies the man was swaying as he walked and that he got into a gold Nissan Armada.

A deputy went to the convenience store and parked near the Nissan, noting that the vehicle was running when they arrived.

The driver was identified as Richardson by his Georgia driver’s license, the affidavit says. The Nissan was found to be registered to “The Sweat Shop,” an auto dealership in Spokane, Washington.

A check revealed a warrant for Richardson’s arrest in Georgia, for possession of hydrocodone and possession of marijuana.

As the deputy attempted to speak with Richardson, he opened the driver’s door. According to the deputy, a strong smell of marijuana came from inside the vehicle. The deputy also noted there to be an open alcohol container inside the vehicle.

The deputy asked Richardson how much marijuana was inside the vehicle, to which he replied there was none. Informed of the clear smell of marijuana, Richardson admitted that there may have been a “roach” inside the vehicle.

During a sobriety test, a narcotic K9 conducted an open-air sniff near the vehicle, indicating the existence of drugs.

Deputies conducted a search of the vehicle, finding paraphernalia including a pipe containing suspected marijuana residue. Deputies also found a large cardboard box inside the vehicle. When officers opened the box, they found it to be filled with what they suspected to be marijuana.

Richardson was arrested and taken to Power County Jail for booking.

During an interview, Richardson allegedly told deputies that he had knowingly collected marijuana from a dispensary dumpster in Ontario, Oregon. He said the was planning on driving to Denver.

Through a search of his criminal history in Georgia, deputies discovered multiple drug-related arrests. Police reports show that Richardson had been convicted as a “habitual violator in the state of Georgia.

He is being held on a $30,000 bond.

Though Richardson has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Richardson could face up to six years in prison and more than $50,000 in fines.