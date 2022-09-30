New Portneuf Medical Plaza opens for primary care and WorkMed

POCATELLO — The new Portneuf Medical Plaza at Northgate accepted its first patients Tuesday and is now open.

The facility, located on Siphon Road near the intersection of Northgate Parkway and Olympus Drive, currently provides primary care and occupational medicine, according to a news release.

“We are very excited about the enhanced services and improved experience this new medical space will provide for our patients and team members,” Portneuf Medical Center CEO Jordan Herget said in the release. “Over the past five years, PMC has experienced steady growth and the need for expanded primary care and outpatient services. Our talented, patient-focused specialists are eager to relocate to better support our community’s evolving needs and welcome patients to their new facility.”

Within the next 12 months, Portneuf plans to add urgent care services to those offered at the medical plaza.

At last May’s groundbreaking ceremony for the 20,000-square foot medical plaza, Herget told EastIdahoNews.com that the new facility represented “a new opportunity,” for the region.

With the area’s recent growth and plan for additional growth in the coming years, the additional access to medical care became a necessity, he said.

“This is a great day for the people in Bannock County, and Portneuf Health Trust is proud of our local ownership role as well as our joint venture relationship with Ardent Health Services,” Portneuf Health Trust CEO Shaun Menchaca said in the release. “We have the unique ability to support key health-related projects in our region, and we are happy to share Portneuf Medical Plaza with the community.”