One airlifted to hospital following ATV crash near Kelly Canyon

RIRIE – A person sustained non-life-threatening injuries following an ATV crash near Kelly Canyon Sunday afternoon.

Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com the crash occurred shortly after 3 p.m. between Table Rock campground and Snake River Road east of Kelly Canyon.

The victim, whose name and gender was not specified, was reportedly riding a 4-wheeler on a trail in the area and crashed. The victim has a broken bone and a head injury, according to Lovell. The specifics of the injury are unclear but Lovell says it’s not life-threatening.

The patient was in the process of being airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, as of 4:15 p.m.

An Idaho Falls ambulance crew assisted in the response, along with the Jefferson County Quick Response Unit and the Bureau of Land Management.

