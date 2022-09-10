Part of I-84 closed nearly 5 hours after semi crashes into semi

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

JEROME COUNTY — Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Sept. 9, at 1:20 p.m., on I-84 at mile marker 188, in Jerome County.

A semi-truck and trailer, driven by a 63-year-old man from Houston, TX, was traveling westbound on I-84. A tanker semi-truck, driven by a 68-year-old man from Filer, was parked on the westbound shoulder. He attempted to merge onto I-84 where the two trucks collided.

The 68-year-old man was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

Traffic on I-84 was blocked for approximately four and a half hours, allowing emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police was assisted at the scene by the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, First Surrogate Fire, Magic Valley Paramedics, and Idaho Transportation Department.