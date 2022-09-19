Peppa Pig coming to Mountain America Center for live musical show

The following is a news release from Mountain America Center.

IDAHO FALLS — Round Room Live and Hasbro, Inc., a global play and entertainment company, are thrilled to announce that Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure will bring the loveable, cheeky little piggy to audiences across the United States in time for the holidays, with a stop at Hero Arena inside Mountain America Center on Dec. 1. Tickets for the live, family-friendly musical experience will go on sale Friday, Sept. 23, with pre-sales beginning Wednesday, Sept. 21. For tickets and additional information, visit ticketmaster.com.

Come join Peppa this Holiday season on an exciting camping trip in the winter woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. With lunchboxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor holiday adventure, full of singing, dancing, games and surprises. Little piggies everywhere will love celebrating the season with this 60-minute live musical experience!

“We’re proud to bring the Holiday spirit to families with a special Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure on stages across the US,” says Stephen Shaw, tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live. “We take joy in providing families with memorable, extraordinary events that they can share in together.”

Since launching in 2004, PEPPA PIG has captured the hearts and minds of preschoolers and caregivers worldwide. Known for her British accent, charming wit and endearing confidence, Peppa’s YouTube views in 2021 alone equated to over 300,000 years spent watching, equivalent to 20 minutes for every person on Earth. Resulting from Hasbro’s ongoing Brand Blueprint Strategy, fans can immerse themselves in all things Peppa through various consumer touchpoints, including full episodes on Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and Amazon Prime, narrative content via AVOD platforms, a library of audio stories, music releases, app play, cross­category consumer products, Live shows and now, a visit to the new Peppa Pig Theme Park, in Florida.

Audiences have been eagerly watching as she embarks on new adventures, facing the joys and obstacles of contemporary life with humor and gumption, instilling confidence and demystifying first experiences for kids along the way.

In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure tour producers and venue management teams continue to work diligently on localized plans to ensure the safety of all audience members, touring personnel, and venue staff.

The Mountain America Center will adhere to CDC and state of Idaho health guidelines. The Mountain America Center staff is committed to providing the safest and healthiest guest experience in the live entertainment world and will do our best to provide an environment in which our guests feel comfortable and safe. The Mountain America Center will utilize a mix of cutting-edge sanitization technologies paired with operational staffing, contactless technology options, and cleaning solutions to ensure the health and safety of our guests and staff.

Fans can visit peppapigliveus.com now for tour dates, ticket information and one-of-a-kind photo experience packages. Follow Peppa Pig Live! social media for pre-sale access and exclusive tour content.