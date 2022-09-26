Pet of the Week: Ollie

Our Pet of the Week is Ollie!

Ollie is an 8-year-old Chesapeake Bay Redbone Coonhound Mix.

He’s a sweet boy who is shy with strangers at first but once he gets to you know, he loves cuddles and hugs.

Ollie loves being outside, playing with other dogs and would be great with kids.

Ollie and other animals are available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.