Pocatello PD, ISU to host separate events aimed at safe driving

POCATELLO — Over the next eight days, Idaho State University and the Pocatello Police Department will be hosting two separate events targeting safe driving.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, the Pocatello Police Department will hold its Buckle Up Event as part of Child Passenger Safety Week, according to a news release from the department.

“Certified installers will be on-site to ensure proper installation and fit of car seats,” the release says.

The event will be held at the Pocatello Police Department parking lot at 911 North 7th Avenue.

Anyone wishing to have an installer secure their car seat is asked to call (208) 234-6105 to make an appointment.

ISU will host its annual CarFit Event the following Friday, Sept. 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

CarFit is a program created in 2006 through a collaboration between the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), American Automobile Association (AAA) and American Occupational Therapy Association, according to a new release from the university. It is nationwide and provides interactive training for safe driving practices among “mature” drivers.

ISU’s event is in partnership with the national organization.

Anna Alexander, an adjunct instructor in ISU’s Occupational Therapy Assistant Program, says in the release that this program is not about determining someone’s fitness to drive.

“This program helps individuals fit their vehicle as best as they can in order to improve comfort and keep them safe,” she says. “We do this through education on safety features of their cars and resources — such as adaptive devices — to be more confident while driving.”

Attendees can drive up to a designated station in the Holt Arena parking lot, where an expert will assess things like their seat and steering wheel positioning and headrest positioning. Specialists will also be able to provide training on proper usage of the vehicle’s features and make recommendations on new equipment that may be of use to that driver.

Anyone planning on attending the event is encouraged to make an appointment by calling (208) 282-2590. Walk-ups are welcome but may experience long wait times. All attendees will receive free gifts from ISU and CarFit.