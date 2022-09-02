Police ask for help finding missing teenager

The following is a news release and photo from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for runaway juvenile Joh Glasby.

Joh is 15 years old, has black hair, dark brown eyes, is approximately 5′ 9″ and 200 plbs.

Joh may be in the Idaho Falls area, but may also travel to Wendell or Nampa.

Anyone who has seen Joh since August 18 or is aware of his current whereabouts is asked to contact IFPD by calling (208) 529-1200.