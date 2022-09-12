READ: Court documents detail what investigators found in Downard Funeral Home
Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com
Crime Watch
Posted:
Editor’s note: The court documents below contain material of a graphic nature that some readers will find disturbing. Discretion is advised.
The following is an affidavit of probable cause for an arrest warrant of Lance Robert Peck, who is facing 63 misdemeanor charges in connection with what investigators found at Downard Funeral Home in Pocatello in September 2021. Read the full story here.