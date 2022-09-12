TODAY'S WEATHER
Idaho Falls
82°
clear sky
humidity: 21%
wind: 5mph WNW
H 77 • L 69

READ: Court documents detail what investigators found in Downard Funeral Home

Kalama Hines
Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Crime Watch

Posted:

Downard funeral home with court document
Court document and EastIdahoNews.com file photo

Editor’s note: The court documents below contain material of a graphic nature that some readers will find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

The following is an affidavit of probable cause for an arrest warrant of Lance Robert Peck, who is facing 63 misdemeanor charges in connection with what investigators found at Downard Funeral Home in Pocatello in September 2021. Read the full story here.

Lance Peck PC page 1
Lance Peck PC page 2
Lance Peck PC page 3
Lance Peck PC page 4
Lance Peck PC page 5
Lance Peck PC page 6
Lance Peck PC page 7
Lance Peck PC page 8
Lance Peck PC page 9
SUBMIT A CORRECTION
Share This