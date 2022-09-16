Rexburg Police looking to identify two people linked to vehicle burglaries, stolen credit cards

REXBURG — Police are asking for help from the community to identify two people they say are involved with multiple vehicle burglaries throughout east Idaho and have stolen credit and debit cards.

The Rexburg Police Department posted pictures of a man and woman that they are trying to identify on its Facebook page. There are multiple victims and some of those victims have had multiple cards stolen out of vehicles at a Rexburg golf course.

Detective Eric Wheeler with the Rexburg Police Department told EastIdahoNews.com they started to get reports about the burglaries and stolen cards at the end of August. Wheeler said they recently received surveillance pictures of the individuals from businesses.

“The two individuals that are in the Facebook post changed their appearance. The two different pictures of the individuals were taken the same day, but they changed their clothes and their look, and the vehicle that’s posted is what they are suspected of being in. It appears that they are working together,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler said the two suspects had used the stolen cards at a store in Rexburg and in Idaho Falls.

“Any help in identifying them is appreciated, and (this is) a reminder to lock vehicles and not keep valuables inside vehicles,” Wheeler said.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Rexburg Police Department at (208) 359-3008.

Courtesy Rexburg Police Department