Rexburg to host Napoleon Dynamite event Saturday

REXBURG — A lot of east Idahoans have seen the offbeat, Idaho-based film “Napoleon Dynamite” many times, but the Rexburg Cultural Arts Department wants to share it in a new and different way this weekend.

“Extended Play Cinema: Napoleon Dynamite” happens this Saturday, Sept. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the Romance Theater at 2 East Main Street in Rexburg.

“Our Napoleon Dynamite Extended Play Cinema event is more than a movie. It’s an experience,” says event planner Carly Paul.

The evening will start with games, activities, trivia and a costume contest at 6:30 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. showing of the film with a few surprises in store. Theater-goers are encouraged (but not required) to come in costume, and organizers hint that there will be a chance to go to the “Napoleon Prom.”

Tickets are available at the Rexburg Arts website or at the door. A limited number of premium tickets are available for $12, which include the movie, games, activities, concessions and a Napoleon Dynamite-themed swag bag. General admission tickets are $8 and include the movie, games, and activities.

Courtesy Rexburg Cultural Arts Department

The event is being held in conjunction with Experience Rexburg, hosted by the Rexburg Chamber of Commerce, as a welcome to students and new community members at the start of the new semester at Brigham Young University-Idaho. Experience Rexburg is this Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Porter Park. The Rexburg Arts booth will have games, prizes, a photo op with Tina the Llama and a chance to win tickets to the movie event later that night.

RELATED | Rexburg event welcomes students, benefits local family with sick child

“This event is our way of saying ‘Welcome to Idaho,’ to BYUI students who are coming here for the first time or returning to Rexburg for another year,” Paul says. “But you don’t have to be a student to attend. Bring the whole family because there will be something for everyone. Whether you are in Rexburg for the first time or a seasoned Idaho native, Napoleon will give you a good laugh as you embrace some of the things that make Idaho unique.”

The Extended Play Cinema series is the creation of Rexburg Cultural Arts Director Jed Platt, who calls it a “homegrown Rexburg” program that brings fan-favorite movies to life. The series has previously featured “The Sandlot,” “The Princess Bride,” and “My Big Fat Greek Wedding.” The upcoming season will include “Back to the Future,” “Strictly Ballroom,” and a sing-along showing of “The Greatest Showman.”

To suggest an Extended Play Cinema movie, email arts@rexburg.org. For more information on the department’s upcoming program, including free movie nights, visit their website at rexburgarts.org.