Utah mother stabbed by 11-year-old child during argument

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy police are currently investigating the reported stabbing of a 39-year-old mother, who was stabbed in the chest by her 11-year-old child during an argument on Friday afternoon.

According to Sandy Police Department Lt. Dean Carriger, police were called to a report of the stabbing around 1:15 p.m. in the area of 1500 E. Nicholas Street. When the police arrived, they found the mother, who was then transported to Intermountain Care in critical condition.

It is reported that the grandmother was also in the home but is uninjured.

Detectives are currently on the scene and information could change as the investigation continues.