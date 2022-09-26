Woman ejected from motorhome after tire blows on I-15

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. File photo

Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Sunday at northbound I-15 at milepost 51 in Bannock County.

The driver of a 2007 Holiday Rambler motorhome pulling a 2019 Jeep Wrangler was northbound on I-15. The front tire of the motorhome had a blowout and the vehicle drove off the road over the lava rocks.

The motorhome was occupied by a 64-year-old-male driver and a 64-year-old-female passenger, both from Centerville, Utah. The female passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. The driver and passenger were transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.