3 people taken to hospital following crashes on Highway 20

RIGBY — Three people were taken to the hospital following multiple crashes on U.S. Highway 20 Friday night.

Idaho State Police, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Central Fire and Idaho Falls Fire responded to the scene at County Line Road around 8:10 p.m.

The original call was for a crash involving two vehicles, according to Central Fire Chief Carl Anderson. At least one fender bender then occurred due to inattentive driving.

Traffic in both directions was rerouted off the highway at exit 318 for over an hour.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as additional details are released.