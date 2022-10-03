98 Idaho mayors participating in walking challenge

BOISE — A record 98 Idaho mayors are participating in the Mayor’s Walking Challenge, a program of the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health that promotes the importance of physical activity. The challenge takes place during October.

Idaho mayors can earn up to $1,000 for their efforts and have two chances to earn funds for their communities.

Mayors can:

Walk an average of 5,000 steps a day during October to earn $500 for their community

Walk an average of 10,000 steps a day during October to earn $1,000 for their community

“Walking is one of the easiest and best things people can do for their health, and we appreciate the record number of Idaho mayors who are participating in the Mayor’s Walking Challenge,” said Kendra Witt-Doyle, Executive Director, Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health. “These mayors are doing something great for their own health while setting a good example and earning funds for their communities.”

Since the Mayor’s Walking Challenge became a statewide event in 2018, Idaho mayors have earned $271,000 for their communities. Those funds have contributed to a variety of projects and programs that promote a healthy lifestyle across Idaho, including playgrounds, physical education equipment for schools, walking clubs, amenities at parks, scholarships for youth programs, and more.

Here are the participating mayors: