Authorities searching for missing Idaho Falls hunter

HOWE — A group of emergency responders and local volunteers are searching for 73-year-old Michael Faller of Idaho Falls.

Faller went camping with his wife in the North Creek Road area of Butte County on Monday, Oct. 17, according to family spokeswoman Ashley Countryman. Faller went hunting and checked in with his wife at lunchtime on Monday and Tuesday. But he did not return to his campsite to check in on Wednesday.

When he didn’t return by Thursday morning, Faller’s wife left the area to contact the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities organized search parties and began scouring the area.

On Friday, searchers discovered Faller’s ATV off a trail. Shortly afterward they found his rifle, jacket and shirt leaning up against the side of a tree.

“But there was absolutely no sign of him, we have no idea what happened,” Countryman said.

Sheriff’s officials were unavailable for comment, but a Butte County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post confirmed the search is ongoing.

“The overdue hunter’s ATV and other items were located but no signs of the 73-year-old man. We have a sufficient amount of people on the search as of now and are utilizing all available resources at this time with weather permitting,” the post reads.

The family hopes that anyone who is in the area will keep an eye out for Faller. He would be wearing a t-shirt, thermal pants, camo pants and hunting boots.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Butte County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 527-8553.