Blackfoot Animal Shelter takes in rescues from Hurricane Ian

BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Animal Shelter and Rescue is doing its part to help dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian. The shelter welcomed nine large-breed dogs over the weekend.

Hurricane Ian ravaged southwest Florida on Sept. 28. Since then, the area has had an urgent need to place thousands of animals.

The shelter was contacted by the Humane Society of The United States of America just three days prior to the dogs’ arrival on Sunday. Shelter employees moved quickly to prepare for the new additions.

This is not the first time they have jumped in to help in the face of a natural disaster. Stacey Davies, who works at the shelter, tells EastIdahoNews.com the shelter has welcomed displaced dogs during the last two summers.

“We helped out with some of the fires over in California. We took some dogs to open up their shelters,” Davies says.

Courtesy Blackfoot Animal Shelter

“Our philosophy is that if we have an open kennel, there is a dog dying somewhere – so we fill it,” says Amanda Cevering, executive director of the Blackfoot Animal Shelter.

She tells EastIdahoNews.com the shelter recently held an ‘Empty the Shelter’ event. The event slashed prices on dog and cat adoptions, helping more pets find their ‘furever’ homes. It also helped clear kennel space and prepare the way for these dogs displaced by the hurricane.

These dogs have been through a lot. After surviving the storm and losing their homes, they were held by the Humane Society in Florida. They were checked for microchips and waited to be claimed. Those who weren’t claimed were sent off to find new homes.

“In the state of Idaho, they have to have a health certificate to come into our state. They are checked for everything, and they send us proof of that before they come. Proof of their negative heartworm test, negative parvo, negative distemper-negative everything,” Cevering says.

After waiting a period of time and clearing health checks, the dogs flew across the country to Boise then and were driven to Blackfoot all on the same day.

Once shelter employees evaluate the dogs’ temperaments, the dogs saved from the hurricane will be available for adoption by local families. Some dogs may be available as soon as Tuesday, while others may have to wait a little longer.

“We like to give them a little time to decompress after all they have been through and then kind of evaluate it from there and see how that goes,” Cevering says.

Dog adoptions at the shelter cost $150 and include all vaccines plus a spay or neuter. If you are hoping to adopt one of the dogs rescued from Hurricane Ian, you can visit the shelter or call them at (208) 785-6897 for more information.

Courtesy Blackfoot Animal Shelter