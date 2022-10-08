Girl dies after SUV hits grandmother walking with two kids in northern Idaho

OLDTOWN — A girl was killed and a boy is in critical condition after being hit by an SUV while walking with their grandmother in a small northern Idaho town Friday afternoon. The grandmother was also rushed to the hospital.

It happened around 4:50 p.m. on East Valley Street South in Oldtown, a community about 45 miles north of Coeur d’Alene near the Washington-Idaho border.

Oldtown is located about 45 miles north of Coeur d’Alene. | Google maps

Idaho State Police say a 23-year-old man from Newport, Washington was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe when he hit the three pedestrians who were walking on the side of the road. The SUV overturned and landed on the lawn of a home.

“The driver fled the scene on foot but was located after a short time by law enforcement officers and transported to a nearby hospital via ground ambulance,” an Idaho State Police news release says.

The girl was pronounced dead on the scene and the boy, along with the 50-year-old grandmother, were taken by ambulance to a hospital. All of the pedestrians were from Oldtown.

The road was closed for five hours as police conducted their investigation.

The names of those involved have not been released.