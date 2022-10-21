How the Iraq war led this man to become a podiatrist and open his own clinic in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – It’s no secret that serving in the military can be physically demanding but there’s one aspect of military service that Braden Jenkins didn’t anticipate.

The Idaho Falls man served in the Idaho National Guard from 2005 to 2015. During basic training, he recalls doing ruck marches, a test where recruits are required to march six, eight or 12 miles in the wilderness, while carrying a rifle and a load. The test is timed and qualifying candidates are expected to complete it in a certain amount of time.

During this period, Jenkins tells EastIdahoNews.com he often wore boots that didn’t fit him properly.

“Most of the time, they did not (fit) or they were designed in a way that wasn’t supportive to people with unstable ankles. So there were a lot of ankle injuries,” Jenkins recalls.

Five years after basic training, he and the rest of the 116th Cavalry 1-148 field artillery unit were deployed to Iraq as part of Operation New Dawn. The Iraq War was coming to a close and Jenkins and his unit were being sent to conduct stability operations. This included training Iraqi security forces and providing aid and support for reconstruction teams in the wake of the conflict.

Jenkins was there from 2010 to 2011 and amid all that was going on, Jenkins observed many of his fellow soldiers continue to experience a wide range of foot issues.

“A lot of ingrown toe nails, callouses, wear and tear on the feet,” says Jenkins.

Foot issues in the military. | Braden Jenkins

This experience stayed with him and when his unit was sent home, it inspired him to go to school to become a podiatrist.

A residency at the George Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Salt Lake City gave him firsthand experience in treating older veterans who had foot issues related to their experience in the service.

He continues to help out at the VA clinic in Pocatello and, earlier this week celebrated the grand opening of his own clinic in Idaho Falls.

The Ridge Foot and Ankle Center is at 2677 East 17th Street, Ste. 200. There was a soft opening on Sept. 1, and Jenkins says there’s been a sizable turnout in the first weeks of business.

“In our first month, we’ve seen close to 60 patients,” he says.

Jenkins describes it as “a one-stop-shop for any ankle or foot-related condition.” One of the most common ailments he treats is plantar fasciitis, pain in the heel that is common in runners and people who are overweight, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Jenkins says treating foot and ankle issues is important because “it’s the first link in the chain progressing upward in your body.”

“If you have foot problems, you could have ankle, knee and further hip problems, which can keep (your feet) out of alignment and cause arthritis, knee, hip and back pain,” Jenkins explains.

One of the clinic’s unique features is a scanner that can take a 3D image of someone’s foot. The lens of an iPad camera is used to create the image.

Jenkins showing a client a 3D image of his foot. | Braden Jenkins

Being able to find solutions and provide immediate pain relief for clients is the most rewarding aspect of the job for Jenkins. He’s looking forward to watching the business grow and providing “the latest and best foot and ankle surgical care” that he can.

The Ridge Foot and Ankle Center is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.