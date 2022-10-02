Man dies in two-vehicle Bingham County crash

BLACKFOOT – A 24-year-old Blackfoot man is dead following a collision on U.S. Highway 91 in Blackfoot Sunday morning.

The crash occurred at milepost 97 in front of the Sage Hill Gas Station at 7:22 a.m., according to a news release from the Idaho State Police.

The Blackfoot man was reportedly headed south in a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee. An 82-year-old Blackfoot man headed north in a 2017 Ford F150 pickup was in the turn lane in front of the gas station when the two vehicles collided.

“The driver of the Ford pickup was wearing a seatbelt, the driver of the Jeep was not. Both drivers were taken by ambulance to local hospitals,” ISP says in a news release. “The driver of the Jeep was pronounced dead at the hospital.”

The condition of the other victim was not specified. The crash remains under investigation.