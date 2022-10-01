Moose Fire 75% contained Saturday

SALMON – Firefighters are steadily working towards full containment on the Moose Fire near Salmon.

After more than a week of minimal growth, the 130,112-acre blaze is 75% contained, according to a Saturday morning news release from Salmon-Challis National Forest. Full containment is estimated for Oct. 31.

Crews are anticipating additional progress this weekend due to cooler temperatures and cloudy skies.

“Heavier cloud cover will contribute to higher relative humidity. The increased RH will raise the moisture levels in fuels and help to further decrease the surface spread of the fire,” fire officials say in a news release. “The Fuels Removal Group working the powerline corridor will continue dozer line repair and slash spreading.”

Idaho Power located a downed power line in the vicinity of the fire Friday because of a fallen tree.

Intense heat east of the Beartrack Mine and the upper portion of Fenster Creek drainage and Jesse Creek is the priority for fire personnel Saturday afternoon.

RELATED | Investigators have determined what caused the Moose Fire. Now they need your help.

Although there’s been little growth over the last 10 days, it’s been a particularly eventful week for fire officials.

RELATED | Longtime firefighter suffers medical emergency and dies fighting Moose Fire

Fire officials reported last Sunday Gerardo Rincon, 48, a wildland firefighter from Oregon battling the Moose Fire died on Tuesday, Sept. 20 following a medical emergency. Specific details about his condition were not released. This is the third firefighter death at the Moose Fire since it started. Helicopter pilots Thomas Hayes and Jared Bird were killed in late July when their aircraft crashed into the Salmon River.

RELATED | Pilots killed in Salmon River helicopter crash

Fire officials announced earlier this week the human-caused fire, which started on July 17, is the result of an unextinguished and unattended campfire. This comes after months of investigation and officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying anyone who may have been present at the camping area from the afternoon of Saturday, July 16, to the morning of Sunday, July 17. Send your information to SM.FS.2022MooseTip@usda.gov.

RELATED | Officials seek possible starter of Idaho’s largest wildfire

As of Saturday morning, there are 446 people battling the blaze.

Road closures and other closures remain in place, including Diamond Creek Road, the Morgan Bar campground and other public lands north of Salmon. Click here for more information. Areas near the Beartrack Mine and Leesburg are on alert for possible evacuation.