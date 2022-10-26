Organizers hoping to set record as Mutt Strut returns following break

The following is a news release from Snake River Animal Shelter.

IDAHO FALLS — Snake River Animal Shelter is bringing back its beloved Mutt Strut after more than three years and is aiming for a record-breaking event with your help.

Participants in this event get to spend Oct. 26 running or walking with their pets (costumes for pets and humans are encouraged but not required!) for a great cause. This isn’t a race, but a fun time to join together to have fun with your pets and show your support for our community’s 501c3 rescue.

The event will feature:

Human & Pet Snack Break

Costume Contest

Pet Fair with vendors who can help support your pet

Each registration is a tax-deductible monetary donation to our 501c3 nonprofit that will benefit our community-based programs that help to feed, care for and educate people and animals in need.

The event will begin at the Greenbelt Stage (near the roundabout on Memorial Drive in Idaho Falls) and will take participants to the Freeman Park Band Shelter and then circle back to the Greenbelt Stage. The full “loop” is approximately 2.6 miles. This is not a race nor is it timed – just a chance to have fun and support your local nonprofit shelter.

Registrations are $35 for an individual, $145 for a household and $400 for a company with up to 20 employees. It includes a commemorative t-shirt.

“This has long been one of the community’s favorite events and we’re thrilled to bring it back as a Halloween-themed event”, says Executive Director Michelle Ziel-Dingman.

Register now online to participate as a walker/runner here.

Snake River Animal Shelter is also still looking for pet vendors here. https://www.snakeriveranimalshelter.org/events/mutt-strut/