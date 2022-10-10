Pet of the Week: Sassy

Our Pet of the Week is Sassy.

Sassy is a two-year-old Shar Pei Lab Mix. She’s a sweet girl who is a little apprehensive when you first meet her, but she warms up quickly and is very loveable.

Sassy is good with kids and will be a good guard dog in a good home.

You can see Sassy as part of the 2022 Mutt Strut on Oct. 26 at 6 p.m.

Learn more about the Mutt Strut and other animals at Snake River Animal Shelter here. You can also visit the shelter’s Facebook page here.