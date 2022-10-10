Pet of the Week: Sassy
EastIdahoNews.com staff
Pet of the Week
Posted:
Pet of the Week is sponsored by Teton Toyota, which serves eastern Idaho with a "No Problem" approach to every service and new and used car sale. It takes great pride in supporting this amazing community.
Our Pet of the Week is Sassy.
Sassy is a two-year-old Shar Pei Lab Mix. She’s a sweet girl who is a little apprehensive when you first meet her, but she warms up quickly and is very loveable.
Sassy is good with kids and will be a good guard dog in a good home.
You can see Sassy as part of the 2022 Mutt Strut on Oct. 26 at 6 p.m.
Learn more about the Mutt Strut and other animals at Snake River Animal Shelter here. You can also visit the shelter’s Facebook page here.