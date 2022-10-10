Police determine no threat after report of woman with a gun at ISU

POCATELLO — Local police have confirmed there is no threat to a college campus after it was reported that a woman was seen carrying a firearm into a building.

According to an Idaho State University alert, there was a report of a woman that was seen carrying a firearm into the Owen-Redfield Complex. The alert was sent out to students at 4:36 p.m. and asked students to avoid the area.

The Pocatello Police Department arrived on the scene to investigate and interview the witness. Lt. Trent Whitney with the Pocatello Police Department told EastIdahoNews.com that, ultimately, the report was unfounded and there is no threat.

According to a new ISU alert, normal operations have resumed in the area.