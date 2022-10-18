Popular Pocatello food truck now serving out of Station Square ‘Nook’

POCATELLO — Grandma’s Pantry, a local food truck, has taken up permanent residence at “The Nook” inside Station Square in downtown Pocatello.

The Nook is a small cafe located inside Station Square and is surrounded by chairs and tables.

Co-owner Brian Zenger told EastIdahoNews.com that, in time, the menu at the new location will be very similar to that of the food truck.

“We’ll have all of our jams and jellies here,” he said. “We’re doing deli sandwiches, and we’re slowly incorporating our jacked-up grilled cheeses and our burgers. … We’re still, kinda, figuring everything out.”

Brian and his wife and co-owner Kimberly were not looking for a brick-and-mortar location, he said. But when he discovered The Nook was open, he thought the location, space and timing were perfect.

Grandma’s Pantry has been open in its new spot for about two weeks, Brian said, but there will not be a grand opening until November after the food truck is retired for the winter.

Brian Zenker behind a display that is slowly being built to include all Grandma’s Pantry’s award-winning jellies. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

By the time spring brings food truck weather back to the Gate City, Brian expects to have a staff fully trained to run the day-to-day operations in Station Square. That way, he can get the truck out as often as possible.

The Zengers are also hopeful to continue growing next year with a booth at the Eastern Idaho State Fair.

Kimberly, the chef responsible for Grandma’s Pantry’s impressive line of jellies, entered 12 different jelly contests at the fair this year. Ten of those entries, Brian said, won either first or second place.

“The only two she didn’t place on, it was because there were no other jellies in the group, so they couldn’t award for them,” he added.

There is also a chance, Brian excitedly added, that those jellies will be available at Del Monte Meats very soon. Del Monte recently contacted him, he said, about carrying the product inside their store at 808 West Center Street.

But those are plans still in the making. For now, Brian is focused on cultivating his Station Square menu, which he said will soon include Saturday breakfast specials, and holiday meat and cheese platters with Kimberly’s jellies whipped into cream cheese dipping sauces.

Brian is also in the process of obtaining a license to serve beer and wine with his sandwiches and burgers.

Grandma’s Pantry inside Station Square at 200 South Main Street in Pocatello is open Tuesday to Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Brian added, though, that for Thursday’s open-mic nights, his diner will stay open late — “until people start clearing out,” he said.